THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has discontinued the matter in which it sued ZCCM-IH and 546 other shareholders of Investrust Bank (in liquidation), seeking court permission to serve court process outside Zambia to some of the bank’s shareholders based abroad. This is according to a notice of discontinuance filed into the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry. In this matter, BoZ wanted leave to issue service of originating summons out of time. Director in the Prudential Supervision Department of BoZ Lyness Phiri Mambo submitted that as at April 2, 2024, it was established that Investrust Bank Plc had 547 shareholders. BoZ stated that it wished to commence proceedings to determine the share value for Investrust Bank Plc shareholders. The central bank...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here