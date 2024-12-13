THE Lusaka High Court has ruled that City of Lusaka Football Club (2000) Plc is the legal owner of the land housing both the football club and Lewanika Mall in Lusaka’s Woodlands area. High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho has ruled that CAVMONT FMO Corporation Limited’s transfer of shares in City of Lusaka Football Club (2000) Plc and the debt of USD 562,000.00 to Forli Limited, the company which built Lewanika Mall on the contested property, is void, as CAVMONT did not have the legal right or mandate to transfer anything to Forli Limited. However, the judge has ordered that the football club should not be unjustly enriched and directed that Forli Limited be compensated for the developments made on the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here