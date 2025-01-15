THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 34-year-old Zamtel agent to 15 months simple imprisonment for stealing K123,148.33 cash from the company. Kabwe Mulenga, a Know Your Customer (KYC) agent at Zamtel, was charged with one count of theft by public servant Contrary to Section 272 and 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It was alleged that Mulenga, on a date unknown but between April 8, 2022, and June 13, 2022, in Lusaka, being a person employed in the public service namely Zambia Telecommunications Corporation (Zamtel) as a Know Your Customer (KYC) agent, did steal K123,148.33 cash, the property of the said employer which came into her possession by virtue of her...



