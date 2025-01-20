A LUSAKA resident has amended his petition and asked the Constitutional Court to determine whether former president Edgar Lungu was legally in office during the hearing of the 2016 Presidential election petition. Teddy Kalusa of Makeni Villa in Lusaka said the law required the incumbent to handover the Office of the President to the Speaker of the National Assembly, but Lungu did not oblige during the hearing of the petition. The Constitutional Court recently allowed Kalusa to amend his originating summons in a case in which he had asked the court to determine whether Lungu and his vice, Inonge Wina, were legally in office when they were not sworn in by the Chief Justice. Kalusa wants the court to determine...



