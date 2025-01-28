THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Subordinate Court Division, has forfeited to the state, five properties belonging to former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has ordered that properties which include a black Range Rover and four houses located in Silverest Gardens, Chongwe, be forfeited to the state, on grounds that they are tainted properties. On November 8, 2024, Magistrates Hamaundu sentenced Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour on corruption charges. She also sentenced the former lawmaker to a fine of K27,000 for tax evasion. Following his conviction, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) asked the court to forfeit the properties subject of the proceedings to the state, as they were tainted properties. In a...



