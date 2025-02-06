Patriotic Front faction information and publicity chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba speaking to the press after PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda was detained at Kabwata Police post in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

LUSAKA Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa has issued a bench warrant against PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, in a matter where he is jointly charged with three others for disorderly conduct. Magistrate Chilangwa yesterday heard that Mwamba was unwell and had travelled to the United States of America. In this matter, Mwamba is charged with Jacquiline Chopa, a politician of Matero, Gideon Tolopa, a business executive of Emmasdale and Gift Kachingwe, a business executive of Chongwe. The four are charged with one count of disorderly conduct at a police station Contrary to Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that Mwamba, Chopa, Tolopa and Kachingwe, on February...