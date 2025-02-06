THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has denied former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo bail pending his appeal against a four-year sentence. The court says Lusambo has not met the threshold to be admitted to bail pending appeal. On November 8, 2024, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour on corruption charges. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu also fined him K27,000 for tax evasion. Dissatisfied with the sentence, Lusambo appealed against it in the Lusaka High Court and applied to be admitted to bail. However, on December 9, 2024, Magistrate Hamaundu refused to grant Lusambo bail pending his appeal. Lusambo then renewed his application in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High...



