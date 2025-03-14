FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, for leave to adduce more evidence before his appeal is determined. Mwamba has told the court that he has found documents which exonerate him from all the charges he was convicted of by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. On October 9, 2024, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola sentenced Mwamba to five-years imprisonment after he was convicted for conflict of interest and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Magistrate Ngobola also convicted and fined Mwamba K50,000, in default nine months imprisonment, for money laundering. Mwamba has now appealed against his five-year sentence in the High Court. And in his affidavit in support of summons...



