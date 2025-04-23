DR AYAN Abdi Ahmed, the widow of former MyPay Financial Solutions CEO Anthony Grant, has taken legal action against the company and its holding firm, Finsbury Investments Limited, demanding a total of US$360,000 in unpaid salary arrears, leave pay, and gratuity. Dr Ahmed, who filed the lawsuit in her capacity as administratrix of her late husband’s estate, is demanding US$220,000 in unpaid salary arrears, US$25,000 in leave pay, US$115,000 in gratuity, interest on the amounts owed, and legal costs. The lawsuit, filed in the Lusaka High Court through her lawyers, August Hill & Associates, lists MyPay Financial Solutions and Finsbury Investments, owned by businessman Dr Rajan Mahtani, as defendants. According to Dr Ahmed, Grant was contracted to earn a monthly...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here