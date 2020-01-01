National Assembly fires head coach

National Division one side National Assembly FC has terminated the contract of head coach Davies Musole following a string of poor results at the club.

Assistant coaches Thomas Nyirenda and Humphrey Juma have been challenged to take charge of the club on an interim basis.

“The National Assembly Football Club wishes to inform its stakeholders, the football fraternity and the general public that it has with immediate effect separated with head coach Davies Musole based on mutual consent. During his tenure, the Club won the FAZ 2019 Division One – Zone One League and the maiden Eden University Division One Charity Shield,” read a statement.

“We would like to thank Mr Musole for the value he brought to the Club and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Executive Committee has since deployed assistant coaches Mr. Thomas Nyirenda and Mr. Humphrey Juma as caretaker coaches before a permanent head coach is recruited soon.”