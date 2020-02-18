- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest DiggersHome / Goal Diggers / I’m not aware of my dismissal – Kashala
I’m not aware of my dismissal – KashalaBy Abraham Kalito on 18 Feb 2020
FOOTBALL Association of Zambia secretary general Adrian Kashala says he is unaware of his alleged dismissal from the Zambia Police Service because what he has received is a transfer letter to Chipata.
He said in an interview with Goal Diggers that the redeployment letter for him to go and serve in Chipata was delivered to him last Saturday.
“There was no official correspondence from Police headquarters regarding my suspension from the service, so I cannot comment of the matter. I’m not sure whether it is true or not that I have been dismissed, even that transfer letter was only handed over to me on Saturday. So, I don’t know whether an official letter is coming to let me know that I have been fired, but I am not aware of it as of now, so I cannot comment at all,” said Kashala.
And Zambia Police Service spokesperson Esther Katongo also expressed ignorance over the purported dismissal of Kashala.
“I don’t know whether he has been fired or not. I don’t have that information with me. I don’t know, so maybe the best you can do is to ask him and get that information from him,” said Katongo.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- FAZ explains eligibility criteria for March 28 polls - 18 Feb 2020
- I’m not aware of my dismissal – Kashala - 18 Feb 2020
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency - 14 Feb 2020
- Green Eagles topple Nkana as log leaders - 9 Feb 2020
- Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash - 22 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Criminals gas 33 in Chipata (8,246 views)
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu (3,596 views)
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM (3,319 views)
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo (3,114 views)
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it (2,845 views)
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
- Fire tenders can't fix Lusaka floods, we need heads that can think
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! wpDiscuz
Latest
- More die from mob justice as gassing spreads countrywide
- Ng’andu not sincere on Zambia’s reserves
- FAZ explains eligibility criteria for March 28 polls
- I’m not aware of my dismissal – Kashala
- UNZALARU has been given notice of cancellation for breaching Act – Labour PS
- Wina is lying, Zambia suffering because of theft in govt, not because of by-elections – Sangwa
- Petition duration doesn’t matter, what matters is being heard – Mwitwa
- UNZALARU’s concerns are real, they should be heard, says CCZ
- There’s no need for a state of emergency – Nevers
- Bowman dangles $100, 000 for teachers’ loans in Kabushi
- Dialogue fosters development – Wina
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article