Kamanga’s FAZ tenure comes to an end

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga’s tenure ends today after successfully serving four years at the helm of the local soccer governing body.

According to the FAZ constitution, “the term of office of the president shall begin after the end of the annual general meeting at which he/she was elected”.

The constitution further states that the term and office of committee members shall begin after the end of the general meeting at which they were elected.

With the association’s council having unanimously resolved that the General Secretary be empowered to undertake those functions of the Executive Committee provided that the General Secretary calls for a full council meeting to elect a new Executive within a period of 45 days, Kamanga’s first term of office has since expired.

Kamanga and FAZ’s executive members were elected at the March 20, 2016 Annual General Meeting.

During his term, Kamanga has had to endure pressure from government, stakeholders and outside the country.

His term of office has also been marked by Zambia’s failure to qualify to two consecutive AfCON finals, a development he says was due to failure by the previous administration to transition from using older players to fresh ones.

Under his administration, however, Zambia won the first ever AfCON U20 which saw the likes of Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala rise to stardom.

The accomplished businessman, who filed nominations to recontest the presidency, will leave office with several lawsuits on his back.