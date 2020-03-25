CAF sanctions FAZ over fans’ unruly behaviour

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee has sanctioned the Football Association of Zambia for the unruly behaviour exhibited by soccer fans following Zambia’s 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe in a Group H Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at National Heroes Stadium on November 19, 2019.

After the match, local fans expressed their displeasure at Chipolopolo’s performance by throwing missiles such as plastic bottle and stones on the pitch.

Players from both sides were an inch away from being injured but police came to their rescue and provided an artificial tunnel for them to use after the match.

CAF’s disciplinary committee has since passed a verdict condemning the behaviour, with a fine of $7, 500 ( around K127, 000) imposed on FAZ for failing to control the fans.

CAF has announced in a letter to FAZ that the decision was arrived at in respect of the regional soccer governing body’s Statutes and regulations in terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83.2 and 151.2 of the Disciplinary Code.

FAZ has since reiterated the need for fans to be at their best behaviour at all times.

Association general secretary Adrian Kashala was quoted by the FAZ media team as saying that the development was regrettable.

He also lamented the fact that FAZ now has to pay a fine that could have been avoided with great sportsmanship from the fans.

“We hope that fans will take note of the international bodies like Cosafa, CAF and FIFA that monitor whatever happens in our game. We risk even being banned from playing our home matches away from home. It is our prayer that fans will rally behind the team at all times to ensure that they deliver to the utmost of their ability,” said Kashala.