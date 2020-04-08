Micho says online training is working for Chipolopolo

National soccer team coach Milutin Sredojevic says the online video training programme aimed at keeping players physically fit during the Covid-19 period is producing good results.

The gaffer, who has been less than three months on the job, has been coaching the African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad online via video.

According to the coach commonly known as ‘Micho’, the programme has been going on well so far.

Micho has brought on board all his assistants who include Oswald Mutapa, Dusan Istajanovic, team Manager Desmond M’ngawa and goalkeeper trainer Miroslav Itojinic.

The Serbian has been reaching out to players via video conferencing using Skype, Facebook and WhatsApp.

He told Goal Diggers that he has intends to contribute to healing the souls of Zambians whom he says have been traumatised by the Covid-19 situation where life seems to have come to a standstill.

Micho said he will ensure players win matches on the field of play and work towards seeing Zambia retaining its position as one of Africa’s most successful footballing nation.

“So far, so good. [We’re] moving well forward, just focused on distance coaching for my players online. The people are traumatized and tortured with this Coronavirus. It is our duty to heal them after all this situation by making them feel happy and proud. Please, support your national team, not me as an individual. It is your patriotic duty to play your role in state of mind of your nation so let us try to put this country where it belongs amongst the best in Africa and the world,” said Micho.