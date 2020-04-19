- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking NewsHome / Goal Diggers / Judo association to distribute masks
Judo association to distribute masksBy Abraham Kalito on 19 Apr 2020
The Judo Association of Zambia in partnership with Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sports Federation (NIF) has embarked on the distribution of facemasks in Judo camps across Zambia.
Following directives by President Edgar Lungu that wearing of facemasks in public should be mandatory, the two associations have embarked on making them available.
Judo president Alfred Foloko, who is also Olympic Committee of Zambia president, revealed that using the bulk of materials availed by NIF, his association had started sewing facemasks which would be distributed in various camps.
The two bodies have already donated facemasks in Maheba refugee Judo camp in Solwezi and have promised to sew more and ensure that all judo camps have enough masks to use.
“As you are aware, the government is quiet stretched and in an effort to supplement their efforts of never leaving anyone behind, as a concerned association that works with sports men and women who to some extent, most of them are vulnerable children, so we thought it wise to come in promptly following the presidential order to give a hand too of never leaving anyone behind by at least making available these masks. As sports people and given this global catastrophic Covid-19 situation we are in, we want to use Judo as a tool to help society,” said Fokolo.
“So, the masks that will be made here (Maheba) will be distributed evenly to all refugee camps where we have Judo presence and those Community Camps such as Maramba in Livingstone, Kanyama, Chibolya and others in Lusaka, Kabwe, Mazabuka camps, just to mention but a few. Zambia Judo has always been known as an Association that talks less but do more works on the ground.”
The Foloko-led executive spearheaded the first-ever Judo hall construction at Maheba Refugee Camp in 2016 with the support of the Norwegian NIF.
The two associations have laid down plans to construct a similar hall in Mayukwayukwa Refugee Camp later this year in 2020.
The Judo association further boasts of having launched the first-ever Judo for refugees in Zambia in 2016.
In 2019, Sensai Masters called ‘Judo for All’ was launched where persons with disabilities were brought on board and a tournament for them was initiated.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- Judo association to distribute masks - 19 Apr 2020
- Kalusha – Kamanga rivary and the conflicts at Football House - 17 Apr 2020
- Konkola Blades Chairperson Bernard Mwanza dies - 16 Apr 2020
- Boxing promotor Malunga calls for a robust approach to COVID_19 - 15 Apr 2020
- Sports fanatics join Covid-19 fight - 14 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19 (21,058 views)
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases (19,639 views)
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia (8,197 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (7,453 views)
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police (4,614 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Judo association to distribute masks
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- There’s a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it’s time for nuclear disarmament
- Zesco says up to 12 hours of load shedding will continue for the rest of the year
- Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police
- There’s nothing wrong with PF-branded masks – Siliya
- After Kafue, mass screening will be done in other parts of Lusaka – Chilufya
- We’ll re-engage the Judiciary to resolve Sangwa’s issue after COVID-19 – LAZ
- Only dialogue, not intimidation will work on Mopani – Kalaba
- Muvi TV revenues plummeted from K7m to K0.8m a month after closure, laments Nyirenda
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article