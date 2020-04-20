- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking NewsHome / Goal Diggers / 6 FAZ officials reject minister’s call for EGM
6 FAZ officials reject minister’s call for EGMBy Abraham Kalito on 20 Apr 2020
Six Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elected provincial chairpersons have petitioned the association’s secretary general Adrian Kashala and rejected calls by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolves the disputes currently obtaining.
The six provincial chairpersons who were elected in March for the 2020-2024 tenure held a meeting with Kashala where a resolution to wait for the imminent visit of FIFA Member Association Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba was arrived at.
According to statement by FAZ acting spokesperson Sydney Mungala, the elected chairpersons resolved that there would be no need to hold an Emergency meeting since FIFA had already announced that a representative would be sent as soon as the Coronavirus situation normalises.
“The six FAZ elected provincial chairpersons for the 2020-2024 tenure have rejected calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). According to resolutions of the quintet’s meeting with FAZ General Secretary Mr. Adrian Kashala whom they petitioned, the meeting resolved to wait for the imminent visit of FIFA Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba. The chairpersons are from the Copperbelt, Western, North Western, Northern, Eastern and Luapula. The elected officials for the 2020-2024 term agreed (a) There would be no need for FAZ to hold an EGM as FIFA had already indicated that they would be sending an emissary to Zambia next month to resolve the perceived standoff with the aggrieved parties. (b) The affiliates would not agree to any action outside the FAZ constitution. (c) Interaction with banned officials should not be tolerated by FAZ as prescribed by the constitution,” Mungala stated.
He stated that the provincial chairpersons noted that FAZ had been side-tracked by non-members who should not be allowed to destabilize the game as the aggrieved parties should appeal to the Council for leniency other than holding the Association to ransom.
“The officials also advised that FAZ should stick to the roadmap approved by FIFA in conducting activities related to the elections. FIFA has notified FAZ that its Member Associations Officer would be in Zambia next month to pacify the situation in the Zambian game. The meeting was attended by Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Crispin Kamuna (Eastern), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), David Simwinga (Western), Mwansa Kapyanga (Northern) and Arthur Kamulosu (North Western),” stated Mungala. “FAZ has held elections in six provinces with the remainder expected to be concluded once the covid-19 threat subsides. During the same meeting, the FAZ General Secretary provided an update on the status of various activities that the association was working on in relation to football development.”
Last week, Mulenga announced that FAZ, aggrieved parties and stakeholders had agreed to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to determine the misunderstandings and arrive at a verdict.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- 6 FAZ officials reject minister’s call for EGM - 20 Apr 2020
- Judo association to distribute masks - 19 Apr 2020
- Kalusha – Kamanga rivary and the conflicts at Football House - 17 Apr 2020
- Konkola Blades Chairperson Bernard Mwanza dies - 16 Apr 2020
- Boxing promotor Malunga calls for a robust approach to COVID_19 - 15 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases (29,749 views)
- Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19 (11,406 views)
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital (10,868 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (10,534 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 death toll now at 3 (4,428 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse!
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- 6 FAZ officials reject minister’s call for EGM
- Cops nab 24 after social distancing enforcement sparks riot in Solwezi
- Zambia’s COVID-19 death toll now at 3
- Judo association to distribute masks
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- There’s a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it’s time for nuclear disarmament
- Zesco says up to 12 hours of load shedding will continue for the rest of the year
- Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19
- Kampyongo is right, no one is above the law, not even police
- There’s nothing wrong with PF-branded masks – Siliya
- After Kafue, mass screening will be done in other parts of Lusaka – Chilufya
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article