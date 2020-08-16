Under-23 midfielder Emmanuel Banda was the highlight of what was a mixed fortune of performances this past weekend for Zambia’s foreign based players.

Banda opened the scoring at the stroke of halftime from a header in a match that Djurgadens IF won 3-0 against Orebro.

It was Banda’s third successive start in the league since he made the switch from Oostende in Belgium and he was quick enough to reward coach Kim Bergstrand who has kept faith in him.

His countryman Edward Chilufya, who had just returned from injury, also got on the scoresheet in what was a goal meant to seal the result in the 90th minute after Nicklaus Barkroth had doubled the scoring seven minutes earlier.

The result keeps the Swedish league defending Champions in third place on 29 points.

In Russia, both Klings and Evans Kangwa were sent off in Arsenal Tula’s match against UFA.

For Klings, it was a hero-turned-villain affair as he had scored his debut goal for the side and provided an assist before seeing red.

Evans, meanwhile, was a 64th minute substitution before he was sent off in the match that Arsenal lost 3-2.

Elsewhere, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu helped RB Salzburg to a 2-0 win over SK Dynamo in a friendly match with the former being on the scoresheet.

While Mwepu played the full match, Daka was substituted four minutes before the final whistle.

In the Premier Soccer League of South Africa, Kambole had a quiet afternoon on Saturday despite being in the starting line up as Kaizer Chiefs came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Polokwane City.

Cyril Chibwe started in goal for Polokwane while Salulani Phiri played up to the 63rd minute before he was substituted.