STRIKER Barbra Banda was the heroine as her strike on Sunday saw Shanghai Shengli triumph against Guangdong Meizhou during a Chinese Women’s Super League clash.

The first half lone strike from Banda was all her side needed to condemn their opponents to defeat.

The Shepolopolo captain pounced on a rebound after an initial effort was denied by the crossbar in the 31st minute of the encounter.

Banda who played the entire match has now scored four goals in three matches. She is joint-top scorer with Beijing Phoenix’s Ma Xiaoxu and Wuhan’s Wang Shanshan.

The win put Shanghai at the summit of the league with nine points from three matches.

Having provided two assists so far, Banda who recently moved from Spanish side Logrono earlier this year seems to be settling down well in China. She opened her Chinese account with a goal and two assists in her side’s 5-1 triumph over Zhejiang Hangzhou before bagging a brace in a 4-1 win over Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue.