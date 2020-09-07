HAVING helped Paston Daka to flourish under his charge at Power Dynamos, Malawi-based coach Dan Kabwe says the striker has some attributes of French and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Daka may be the people’s favourite at the moment but it has not always been the case in the past as the player’s initial struggles at the national team, Nchanga Rangers and Power rendered him among the most vilified in the country.

Between 2014 and 2016, Daka featured for all national sides and had little or nothing to show for it in terms of finding the back of the net.

Following the appointment of Kabwe at Power in 2016, the coach appeared to polish Daka, helping the player score 13 league goals for the Ndeke club.

Daka’s exploits continued in 2017 where he helped Zambia to its first ever Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations on home soil.

His career hit new levels when he switched to Austria to turn up for RB Salzburg.

Kabwe said in an interview, Sunday, that he was not surprised at Daka’s recent rise in prominence to the level that clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United were courting him.

“When I saw Paston Daka at Power, what came into my mind is that this guy is the next Thierry Henry and in no time, he has proved it, he is a player who when a scout set his eyes on him and looking at the specific qualities that he has, the boy is already swimming in the deep end and he is managing,” Kabwe said.

He said Daka had the ability to make it in any of the top five European Leagues.

“Where he is at Salzburg, it is a stepping stone. He has the potential to even go further and meet other challenges, he is capable of making it. He is an intelligent boy and full of talent. If the boy is already swimming in the deep end, why limit him?” wondered Kabwe.