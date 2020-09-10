THE Automotive Premier Futsal League (PFL) today enters week two with leaders Kabwe K-Line looking for a second straight win after when they face Siavonga beetles at the Automotive Futsal Arena.

Last week, K-Line made a statement of intent when they shot to the summit of the table after beating Petauke FC 6 – 1.

To maintain their hold on the summit, the leaders will be looking to replicate their performance against a Siavonga side which is smarting from a 4 – 3 defeat against Lusaka Automotive Futsal Academy.

Elsewhere, Monze George Futsal Club and Chipata Boys will face off as they both seek to record a victory after defeats on the opening day.

George was silenced 3-1 by Kitwe Bullets while Chipata suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Livingstone Pirates hence this match being a clash of the weeping boys.

George coach Witson Nyirenda has said in an interview that his charges will be looking to record their first win of the season to get themselves going.

“We have seen from the first round that teams are ready to compete because they don’t want to be relegated at the end of the day and for us, we will surely come back stronger in the second round,” said Nyirenda.

Pirates on the other hand are targeting their second straight win when they come up against Kafue Saints while Automotive will tackle DS Isoka FC.

The other game will see Kitwe take on Siavonga.