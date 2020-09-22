THE Teulings League which is comprised of Volleyball, Hockey, Netball and Taekwondo resumed over the weekend amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 health guidelines.

Beach volleyball, volleyball, netball, hockey and taekwondo athletes participated in league games as they prepare for the grand finale in December.

The December grand finale will be the conclusion of the league which was disrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak early this year.

Following the conclusion of the matches over the weekend, a ceremony was conducted where coaches representing participating teams received face masks on behalf of athletes.

Speaking during ceremony, National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi implored the coaches to ensure that athletes were updated on the COVID-19 situation locally and followed all health guidelines as directed by the Ministry of Health.

And Taekwondo Association of Zambia president Likando Nangode says the resumption of the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge will help athletes gain the necessary match fitness that had eluded them after being inactive for more than six months.

Meanwhile, the Teulings League has provided a platform to mentor female athletes on real life issues prior to the matches.

The athletes were mentored on issues regarding sexuality, relationships, motherhood and perseverance towards achieving their goals.