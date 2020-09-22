Nkana Football team celebrate after winning the 2018 Barclays Cup tournament after beating Young Buffaloes team 3-0 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on November 10, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DESPITE Mining giant Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) informing Nkana that it will not fund the club next season, club president Joseph Silwimba has claimed that the Mine is still bankrolling the team.

Last week, in a letter signed by company chief executive officer Charles Sakanya, Mopani informed the club that it has no money to fund their participation in the CAF Champions League.

“Further to our letter of April 27, 2020 and subsequent verbal confirmations of the position in various meetings, Mopani will not be able to provide sponsorship to Nkana FC for the upcoming season. We additionally confirm that the company does not have funds to meet the cost for participation in the CAF. We acknowledge that it would have been difficult to seek alternative sponsorship in the period up to June 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 therefore Mopani will provide you with US$15,000.00 per month up to the end of the year (December) effective August 2020,” Sakanya stated.

However, in a statement released by club media officer Lillian Musenge yesterday, Silwimba said Mopani was still committed to seeing the club successfully participate in the Champions League.

“Contrary to information circulating on social media, Mopani has actually supplemented Nkana FC’s funding for 2020 by giving the club additional support commencing the month of August 2020 after the club depleted its allocation for the 2020 financial year midway.

We would like to assure all our stakeholders, who include our faithful supporters, technical bench and players that the club will without fail participate in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and that more sponsors will be on board to push the club beyond our last achievements in continental competitions,” said Silwimba.