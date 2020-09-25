EIGHT-TIME Zambian league champions Zesco United have unveiled former Zanaco gaffer Numba Mumamba as head coach.

Mumamba has been unveiled on a three-year deal after the club terminated the contract of George Lwandamina.

The new coach was previously at Zanaco where he spent six seasons winning the FAZ/MTN Super League title in 2016, Absa Cup championship in 2017 and reaching the group stage of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

“Mumamba is one of the finest young coaches to have emerged from the Zambian game in recent years. He has managed at the top level of Zambian football and he knows the domestic game very well. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to ZESCO United. His track record of success is ideal to take this club forward,” said Zesco Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga.

Mumamba will be assisted by former Young Africans and Buildcon Football Club assistant coach, Noel Mwandila and Emmanuel Siwale.