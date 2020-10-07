Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

STRIKER Mwape Musonda has ditched South African side Black Leopards for a mega money deal at Hatta Club in the United Arab Emirates.

South African publication FarPost reported that Musonda left last weekend to start his new life in Western Asia.

“FARPost can reveal that Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda has been sold to UAE side, Hatta Club. The Zambian striker jetted out of the country over the weekend after a sale agreement was reached between the two clubs. The 29-year-old is set to join on a season-long contract,” added the report.

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević also confirmed that the player had left his South African club for the UAE move at a briefing.