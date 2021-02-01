HE asked for it, and he has gotten it. Super Division side coach Dabid Chilufya has been sacked by the club after his rant on Saturday.

Chilufya at the weekend did not mince his words when he launched an attack on his players after giving up a two goal lead to draw 2 – all against Forest Rangers.

“I am very disappointed with this team, I have failed. I don’t know which one we can use now, every time we are leading 2 – 0 they allow two goals.

“I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to say, I have tried my best. This is what I don’t understand,” Chilufya said on Saturday.

It was as though Chilufya was asking to be fired.

His statements have not gone down well with the club bosses who have pulled the trigger on the coach.

Chairman Stephan Lilongwe said in an interview that the club has parted ways with Chilufya.

“That’s true, we reviewed the media statements from the coach and we have granted him the aspiration to leave the club,” Lilongwe said.

He said former Lusaka Tigers trainer Chanda Mwape will lead the team in the interim.

Chilufya joined Indeni at the start of the season after a clubless spell following his sacking at Super Division side Zanaco.

At Indeni, he has managed a number of good displays that have helped the club to float around the safe places on the table.

He leaves the club sitting 13th with 16 points two clear of the relegation zone.