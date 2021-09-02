FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) treasurer Kelvin Mutafu has been appointed Nkana chief executive officer, replacing Charles Chakatazya. The club has been looking for a CEO since Chakatazya’s depature for Kabwe Warriors last season following the expiry of his contract with Nkana. Media officer Lillian Musenge announced in a statement yesterday that Mutafu has been handed the mantle as club general secretary ahead of the new season. “Mutafu takes over from Club Accountant Kapwepwe Mutale who held the position in an acting capacity since Charles Chakatazya left the club...



