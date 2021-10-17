POWER Dynamos have collected their first win of the season after beating Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in KItwe.

Mwenya Chipepo started his reign as Power coach on a good note picking the first win of the season after weeks of struggle.

The deciding moment of the game came in the 36th minute when Godfrey Nwengya converted a penalty to give the home side all the three points.

The events that led to the penalty were contested as Power striker Kennedy Musonda appeared to have been hacked outside the box.

Regardless, the spot kick was given despite protests from Lusaka Dynamos players.

The win may have not been enough to lift Power off the relegation zone but it will do well for their confidence having Iimped since the start of the season.

Prior to the game, the Ndeke club had not won a match in their opening five games leading to the firing of interim coach Masautso Tembo for Chipepo.

Power opened the season with four straight losses 1-0 (Konkola Blades), 2-1 to Green Eagles, Forest Rangers and Prison Leopards before going on to draw the next two matches by an identical score line of 0-0 to Buildcon and Kafue Celtic.

Chipepo praised his team for the win.

“Very good win, a good welcome for the fans. This team is very fit. I am impressed with the fitness levels in the team and it is a good sign. Lusaka Dynamos was not an easy team to beat, you can see how organised the team was. It was not an easy thing to win against them,” said Chipepo.

The loss was Lusaka Dynamos’ first defeat in a season where they have recorded five draws and won once.