NATIONAL Division One side Kitwe United have appointed former Konkola Blades coach Lewington Mujembe as head coach to replace Albert Mphande.

Three weeks ago, the Buchi Boys were left without a head coach after Mphande ditched the club for City of Lusaka after a brief stint in Kitwe.

Club chairman Emmanuel Nhumwa confirmed in an interview today that Mujembe has been appointed and will lead the team.

“Yes we concluded discussions with Mujembe, he is our new coach and the expectation is that he takes us to the Super League” Nhumwa said.

Meanwhile, the transfer window closed on Monday with A number of deals being clinched.

Zesco United managed to get Collins Sikombe from Lusaka Dynamos on a two and a half year deal.

Former U-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning defender, Shemmy Mayembe also joined the club.

“Mayembe a free agent like Sikombe has been offered a 2-year contract subject to completing medicals. The former Minaji Football Club defender is expected to provide cover and speed in defense,” Zesco United stated.

Zanaco FC have also managed to get Felix Bulaya from Red Arrows and Striker Tshite Mweshi from Lusaka Dynamos.