FORMER Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says pre-season preparations and investments are key determinants on who wins the 2022/2023 MTN Super League that kicks off this weekend.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Nyirenda said the league is won in pre-season, adding that teams by now should be able to predict which brackets to finish in.

“To start with, it is wonderful that the league season is coming back this weekend and I am sure all the clubs have done the needful in the off season and pre-season period. By now they have done their recruitment and investments because the league is won during the pre-season,” Nyirenda said.

The MTN super league promises to live up to expectations looking at the numbers and entertainment that was shown during the Charity Shield final involving super league champions Red Arrows and Absa Cup champions Napsa Stars over the weekend.

Nyirenda said clubs must be ready to pay the price if they failed to do their business in pre-season.

He said planning and programming done in pre-season has a large bearing on how the teams will perform this season.

“How you plan and program as a club prior to the league commencement is cardinal. It starts with timely organization to implementation of programs. Our league has grown now and we need clubs to realize this. Let quality show in all the games we play this season,” he said.

The former Baroka coach also called on soccer fans to turn up in large numbers in supporting the growth of the MTN Super league.

Nyirenda said there is need for soccer fans to avoid hooliganism and violence at the stadium as that dents the image of Zambian football.

“To the ever joyful fans, please turn out in numbers this season to support your various clubs. Let’s stay away from hooliganism and

violence as that gets to dent the image of our beautiful game. To the clubs, this season, let’s play some beautiful football and showcase our capabilities,” Nyirenda added.

He further called upon the country’s flag bearers at the CAF inter club games to play their lungs out to give back the twin slots the

country lost.

“The big task is with Red Arrows and Zesco United. They need to win us the lost twin slots. They know what needs to be done and that going all the way until the finals. Both the CAF champions league and Confederations Cup have become more competitive,” he said.

He admitted he is still in the process of becoming one of the optimum mentors the game has ever seen.

“It’s always a dream of most players to become coaches when they hang up their boots but it is that transition that is not easy. Not all

best mathematicians make good teachers of mathematics, same applies with coaching,” said Nyirenda.