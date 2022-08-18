EDEN University national league new comers Barts Football Club has beefed up its squad with 18 new acquisitions ahead of the league kick off this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Club has also loaned out 14 players to Ezaloch football club from Maamba town in Sinazongwe District.

The Southern Province based team is new in the Eden league after taking over a slot left by disbanded Luapula Green Eagles following Zambia National Service’s (ZNS) decision to pull-out its sponsorship to the team.

Barts FC initially competed in the Southern Province Division One where they finished fifth last season. They will be using the Independence Stadium for their home matches.

Club public relations officer Tryford Bukowa confirmed the development in an interview yesterday, stating that the acquisitions were made to ensure that the team competes favourably in the Eden University national league.

Bukowa said management at the club was confident that the signed players will add value to the club and help achieve the set target.

“Yes the club has acquired the services of 18 new players ahead of our maiden appearance in the Eden University national league. The strengthening of the squad is meant to ensure that the team competes favourably. Our target is to compete and remain in the league at the end of the season,” said Bukowa.

Among the players signed are Richard Muma, Christopher Chulu, Steven Mwewa, Jemeson Njobvu, Paul Malama, Nicolous Mwelwa, Andrew Phiri, Levy Mulenga, Peter Chewe, Patrick Mwansa and Davies Musonda.

Others are Alfred Mafuleka, Osten Njobvu, Elvis Lumbu, Samuel Chiposa, Gabriel Miti, Eric Mapulanga and Emmanuel Ng’omba.

Meanwhile, the club has loaned 14 players to Ezaloch football club for the entire season.

The loaned players include Chipo Mazuba, Joseph Sautu, Benjamin Chipasha, Aaron Simaliki, Chimuka Mweemba, Isaac Mulima, Chrispin Siakabonda, Endy Kafulandi and Kenneth Muleya.

Others loaned are John Manasseh, Mukonde Bulongo, Edward Kasoka, Kenny Nakacha, Reuben Mmazoka and Muna Mwaba.