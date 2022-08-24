TOYOTA Zambia has handed over three vehicles valued at US$155,000 to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to be used by the national team coach and support staff.

This is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the two institution signed in February 2021 aimed at developing the beautiful game.

Speaking during the presentation of the Toyota Fortuner, a Corolla Cross and RAV 4 for use during the contracted period as token of appreciation to the national team, CFAO Motors Zambia CEO Nenad Predrevac said Toyota will continue to support the development of football.

Predrevac said the gesture is meant to motivate various national teams ahead of their international engagements.

“Today is a very special occasion, as Toyota by CFAO Motors Zambia hands over three vehicles namely Toyota Fortuner, a Corolla Cross and RAV 4 for use during the contracted period as a token of appreciation to the national team for the betterment of football in Zambia,” Predrevac said.

He said the Toyota Fortuner was valued at US$90,000 while the Corolla Cross and RAV4 were valued at $50,000 and $15,000 respectively.

He said the game of football is enjoyed throughout the continent of Africa and has become a language that resonates with all.

“Now that I think of it, a football team is very much like a car, composed of various parts working in harmony towards a common goal. Passion is the necessary fuel needed to continue this drive. Even as we journey through the Africa Cup qualifiers together, remember that we are supporting you, and that the game is won in the mind first before it is played on the field,” he said.

Prevdvac said the three cars are in recognition of the place the national team holds in the hearts of the nation.

He said the vehicles are also in support of the association’s continued drive towards putting Zambia at the top of African football.

And FAZ deputy general secretary Joseph Chimpapwe said the partnership with Toyota had gone miles in easing the transport problems of the technical benches and other support staff.

Chimpapwe said the gesture by Toyota testifies their all-weather support to the game of football.

“Today marks a great step in the development of our game. We are celebrating another step in the forging of partnerships with the corporate world in the development of the game. We hope other partners can come on board and emulate and support football in the manner Toyota has done,” Chimpapwe said.

He said FAZ has no doubt the support from Toyota will inspire technical benches for national teams to work even harder.

Chimpapwe said the women’s national team present opportunities for corporates that can support the team as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup that will be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

“The Women’s league is yearning for more sponsors and everyone knows what beautiful story the women’s team has written for our game. We want to say thank you to Toyota for the support that they have given to the Zambian game,” said Chimpapwe.