NETBALL national team coach Charles Zulu says the attitude of players will matter most when the team clashes with rivals Malawi for a top spot finish in the last Group B fixture at the ongoing Africa World netball qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

Both Zambia and Malawi have already qualified to the semi-finals but the top slot will be at stake to determine who faces runners up of Group A.

Malawi lead Group B with Four points tied with Zambia but enjoy a better goal difference hence the need for the Zulu coached side to dig deeper in order to get desired results.

With both teams on 100 percent win record, it remains of public interest to note which team will hand the other a first defeat at the ongoing championships.

Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Zulu said time had come for the team to show class and get the better of a highly ranked foe.

“We have a game against Malawi that I feel will give us a clear picture on our chances of challenging for the title against the likes of South Africa, Uganda, Namibia and Malawi themselves. The attitude of players in this game will matter most and as a coach all I demand from players is a 100 percent performance,” Zulu said.

Zulu admitted Malawi had an upper hand heading into the encounter but was quick to state his lasses were equal to the task.

“The team is ready and the morale among players is high. We want to finish the group strong and gauge ourselves if we can challenge for the title. We have told the girls to play their lungs out in order to realise the World Cup qualification dream,” said Zulu.

Meanwhile, shooter Diana Banda said the team will do everything possible to collect maximum points.

“We are ready for the game and know what Malawi can offer on the pitch. We have played them before and have watched them play against eSwatini and Kenya. We shall sacrifice our all in the court because we understand what is at stake,” said Banda.

In the opening fixture, the Charles Zulu tutored side beat Kenya 47-30 before beating eSwatini 64-50 to maintain a 100 percent win record.