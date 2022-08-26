BARTS coach Sachmo Chakawa says he understands the demands of playing in the Eden League and he is not scared of any opposition teams.

The former Green Eagles goalkeeper believes he has talent at his disposal which makes him confident that no team will find it easy to withstand their imposing football.

“Not trying to be over ambitious, but I believe we have a side that can even win this league from the first asking. We are a team that likes expressing ourselves, we play with high intensity and am afraid teams with ‘madalas’ advanced players in age will suffocate,” he said.

When asked why he believes his side can win the Eden league from the go, the 32 year old tactician said as a player, he was taught not to have much respect and fear for any team in competition and he has instilled the same belief in his players.

“I know the competition levels in Eden and as such we have invested so much time to fully prepare our boys mentally and otherwise. We are ready and good to face any team without fear. As a club that finished 6th in the provincial league we have everything at our disposal to compete and finish the season in the top 2 or win the Eden League,” said Chakawa.

This weekend Barts travel to Lusaka to face Young Green Buffaloes in the FAZ Week 2 match having opened their account with a 1 all draw against City of Lusaka in the season opener last weekend.