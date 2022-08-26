NAPSA Stars Football Club has settled to use the national Heroes Stadium for their home games in the 2022/2023 season.

The team which previously used Woodlands Stadium, will play its first game at Heroes on Saturday, in a week two match against Nkwazi.

Napsa Stars chief executive officer Ponga Liwewe said the club has picked on National Heroes Stadium because the stadium has a perfect playing surface which supports the type of football the team plays.

He said the club also wants to attract huge crowds around the stadium to their matches.

“We want to wean ourselves off the mother company and generate our own revenue. But we are also looking at the huge population in that sector and we know a lot of people in that area need a team like NAPSA Stars to keep them entertained,” Liwewe said.

Liwewe said the club believes the stadium will give it more commercial options in terms of advertising.

He said the club has put commercial growth as one of the key areas in its quest for revenue generation.

Liwewe added that the decision to move to Heroes has received full support from the technical bench and the rest of the team.

“We had a chat with the team and everyone is excited about this development. Now we just call on our current and potential supporters to rally behind us even at this new home stadium,” said Liwewe.

He has since appealed to football fans, especially around Heroes to support the team as it settles in its new home stadium.

Napsa who won back promotion to the Super Division last year, started the campaign in top flight with a barren draw against Red Arrows.