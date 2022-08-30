AFRICA Cup winning striker James Chamanga says the country should use the upcoming FIFA window wisely and gauge the progress made by players.

Last week the FAZ announced that the Chipolopolo will take part in the 2022 Benghazi Invitational Cup comprising Libya, Mali, and Zambia during the September FIFA window.

Speaking in an interview, Monday, Chamanga said the coming FIFA window is a good platform for the technical bench to look at the many players that are doing well for a possible inclusion in the team when the Africa Cup qualifiers resume next year.

“The FIFA window is a good platform for us as a country to assess our readiness and have a look at some new players for possible inclusions. It’s good to have the team get some exposure. It’s where team building and spirit starts from. We should make use of it to also see new players that are ready for national team duty,” said Chamanga.

“We have a lot of talent that needs exposure and I feel this is the right time to see which players will be given an opportunity to prove their readiness to play for the country. The outing secured by FAZ is good for the team and we hope it bears good fruits.”

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala announced last week that the team’s participation in the Benghazi Cup is part of keeping the Chipolopolo activated during the FIFA window.

The FIFA approved tournament will be hosted by Libya and feature A teams of Zambia and the Eagles of Mali.

“We are happy to announce that the Zambia Senior. Men’s Senior Team will participate in a Tri-Nation Tournament during the September 2022 FIFA Window. We will keep to our consistent pledge of keeping the Chipolopolo engaged across all FIFA windows and ensure that the technical benches continue refining our team ahead of crucial AFCON qualifiers next year,” said Kashala.

“This will present an opportunity for the technical bench to see more players that are part of the plans for international competitive matches. There are some few players from the diaspora that the technical bench may unleash during the FIFA window.”

On match day one Zambia will play hosts Libya on September 21 before engaging the Eagles of Mali three days later.

The matches will be played at the Martyrs of February Stadium.

CAF moved the September round of qualification matches for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to March next year. Additionally, the tournament will now be played in January 2024.

The September FIFA window has been opened to allow World Cup bound teams prepare for the tournament that will be staged in Qatar from November 20-December 18.