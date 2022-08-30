FORMER national team coach Honour Janza has been appointed caretaker for the Tanzania national football team.

Janza takes over from Kim Poulsen who was sacked following the Taifa Stars defeat to Uganda in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Prior to his appointment, Janza, 62 had been in charge of Tanzania Premier League side Namungo Football Club.

Speaking in an interview, Monday, Janza said he was happy and ready for the new challenge that lay ahead.

Janza said he was grateful to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for the opportunity given, adding that time had come for him to prove his worth.

“Well, I’m very happy to have been appointed by the Tanzania Football Federation as national team caretaker coach. I’m happy with the new challenge and will do my best to help the team achieve something in my stay. It’s every coach’s dream to coach a national team but what you do when given an opportunity is what matters,” said Janza.

“I have been coaching Namungo FC who play their trade in the Tanzania Premier league and I have knowledge on how football is played here. With the help of other coaches on the bench, we shall do our best to improve the team’s performance.”

According to the statement released by TFF, the federation reached a consensus to remove the team coach for Taifa Stars Kim Poulsen from the team together with his assistants.

“The Union of Tanzanian football Federation (TFF) has reached an agreement to remove Coach Kim Poulsen and his assistants from the team. Both sides have reached an agreement after a meeting was held. Poulsen will remain on the TFF team until his contract ends. Currently, the team will remain under coach Honour Janza,” the statement read.

Prior to his appointment as Namungo FC head coach, Janza served as Napsa Stars Football Club CEO last year where he was sent on administrative leave before parting ways with the club.

The Napsa job came days after the 62 year old had parted ways with eSwatini giants Mbabana Swallows .

In 2014, when FAZ was struggling to pay Patrice Beaumulle, the Frenchman decided to leave and Janza was given the mantle to take charge of the Chipolopolo that saw him qualify the team for the 2015 AFCON.

Janza was the last coach to qualify Zambia to the AFCON with every coach coming after him including expatriate coaches failing to achieve the feat.

The 62 year old qualified Zambia with a game to spare in the group that had Cape Verde, Mozambique and Niger .

Janza holds a Uefa ‘B’ coaching license, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) ‘A’ license instructor for the continents governing body.