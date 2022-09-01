KABWE Warriors and Red Arrows will this afternoon renew their rivalry in the brought forward MTN Super League Week Four fixture with both coaches targeting maximum points at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium.

Coach George Lwandamina and Warriors will be looking forward to getting their first win of the season while Arrows will be targeting a climb to the top of the summit having recorded their first victory against Zesco United over the weekend.

Leaders Power Dynamos have six points, two better than seventh-placed Arrows while Warriors have a point in 14th position.

This encounter has been rescheduled because of Arrows’ involvement in the CAF Champions League where they face Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto in the preliminary round first leg in Lusaka next Saturday.

Arrows will host Kansanshi Dynamos on Sunday in a Week Three fixture.

Coach Lwandamina said he anticipated a tough encounter against the defending champions but was quick to state that Warriors was in dare need of maximum points.

“It will be a very tough match as Red Arrows are on top of their game and on our part, we need to start winning games. We will need to embrace a winning mentality when facing Arrows because they play a fast passing game,” Lwandamina said.

”Every team goes in a match to win. Pressure will always be there when a team hasn’t won any game. We are psyching our players in that aspect. I think the game will live to the expectations of the public but let’s see who wins.”

The two teams meet four months after Warriors denied Arrows an early Super League victory party when they held them to a 1-all draw on April 20, this year.

Lwandamina will look to skipper Jimmy Ndhlovu, Joseph Kanema, Tapson Kaseba and Dominic Chanda to get maximum points.

Arrows has not won a match at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in the last two seasons and coach Chisi Mbewe and his troops will be eager to leave Kabwe with a smile.

Buoyed by Saturday’s 1-0 win over Zesco United, Arrows have firepower in Saddam Phiri, Joseph Phiri, Ricky Banda and Edward Tembo to hand Warriors their second defeat of the season.

Arrows Coach Chisi Mbewe said an away win against Zesco has motivated his team to fight for maximum points in Kabwe.

“Coming from a win against league contenders is a big motivation. Our strategy is to maximise the points because we have a league to defend and also the CAF Competition to compete in favourably. It will be a tough game especially that Warriors is coached by my mentor Lwandamina,” said Mbewe.

“This is another game that is going to be difficult for us. We have however done our homework to get three points in Kabwe. Facing a coach that has played a huge part in my career is interesting. It’s always good for a student to face his teacher.’’