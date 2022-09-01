THE Zambia draughts national team comprising of youngsters William Chinzewe and Elijah Chanda finished third overall at the just ended World Draughts 64 championships held in Bulgaria.

Sixteen year old Chinzewe and 20 year old Chanda represented the country in the competition that attracted participants from over 50 countries.

The duo minted a total of six medals from the nine competitions they took part in.

Chinzewe was the darling of the competition, winning four medals, one gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Chanda managed only one bronze medal.

Due to their performance, Zambia Draughts Federation was also awarded a medal and a diploma.

The reigning national champion Chinzewe minted a gold medal in the Rapids competition in the U-17 category at the junior Worlds Draughts championship.

Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Chinzewe said he was happy to win medals for mother Zambia.

“It’s a dream come true for me especially that I won four medals in my first international assignment. I will continue to work extra hard and making sure that I do more should I be given another opportunity to represent the country,” Chinzewe said.

He said discipline and hard work is what helped him win medals.

“Yes, a lot of people don’t know that draught is good for our thinking and discipline. My advice to many others out there, is that they

should join the sport. It’s good for school going fellows and everyone else who likes thinking. I will remain focused and determined and look forward to the competition,” said Chinzewe.

He said the exposure gained at the Junior World championships will help him in the future.

And Chanda said he had learnt a lot from the Championship, adding that his performances going forward will improve.

“I didn’t perform the way I expected but it’s the name of the game. Competition was stiff but we gave our best and I’m happy that we managed to win some medals for the country. We are just grateful to government for enabling us travel and be a part of the junior championships in Bulgaria,” said Chanda.