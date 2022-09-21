ZAMBIAN chess players settled for draws in the second round of the ongoing African Individual Chess Championships in Lagos, Nigeria. Timothy Kabwe missed a big opportunity to beat Grand Master Abdelrahman Hesham when he missed two winning moves to settle for a draw despite outplaying his opponent while what could have been a thriller on board 10 between Prince Daniel Mulenga and Nase Lungu ended in a draw with 31 moves played. International Master (IM) Richmond Phiri also drew against Donaldo Paiva of Mozambique while in the lady’s category, round one revelation Namakau Naomi Likando also drew her game against Michael Bridget of Nigeria. Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Bertha Phiri and WFM Constance Mbatha stood as the only victors for…...



