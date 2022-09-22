CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka says the Mali encounter is a big test for the team to show the level of preparedness as they continue to strive to redeem the country’s lost pride. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Daka said Mali is a good side with quality players that will give the team a deserved game as they continue to prepare for the AFCON qualifiers. “It’s always a pleasure and honour to be called for national duty. We are slowly getting to the level where we want to be as team. Mali is a good side with quality players, and I feel the game is a good platform to test, to show our level of preparedness as we strive to redeem…...



