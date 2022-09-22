ZAMBIA hockey men’s national team coach Samuel Tagwireyi has named a strong 23-member provisional squad ahead of the 2024 Oman Hockey 5s World Cup qualifiers set for December in Cairo, Egypt. The five aside hockey World Cup qualifiers are set to run from December 10th-15th in Cairo with coach Tagwireyi stating that the target is to qualify for the World Cup without any negotiations. Tagwireyi has named a squad that comprises mostly of the players who represented Zambia at the 2014 and 2018 Youth Olympic Games which were held in Nanjing, China, and Argentina recently. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Tagwireyi said the team has set itself a target to qualify for the five aside 2024 Oman World Cup. “We…...



