THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) says it is in the process of forming a player welfare association to help players transition from amateur to semi-professionals as per Rugby Africa and World Rugby directives. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, ZRU general secretary Musunka Silungwe said the player association body will be formed for the 2023 National Rugby League (NRL) season. “The Zambia Rugby Union is in the process of forming a player welfare association. Rugby Africa has basically, requested that all the member unions look into the formation of a players’ association to look at the welfare of players. The association will be able to help players transition from fully amateur status towards the semi-professional and eventually, professional contracts, obligations and…...



