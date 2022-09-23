FRESH from winning the 2022 Cosafa Women’s Championships, the Women’s national team is set to face the Netherlands in an international friendly on October 6 in Breda. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media yesterday. Coach Bruce Mwape is expected to name a star-studded squad for the assignment with the likes of Ireen ‘Xavi’ Lungu, Evarine Susan Katongo, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo, and a number of foreign-based players. Kashala said the friendly match is part of the team’s preparation for the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand. “FAZ wishes to announce that it has jointly organized an international friendly match with the…...



