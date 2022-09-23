ZAMBIA’S Fide Master (FM) Prince Daniel Mulenga put up a scintillating performance to hold Grand Master (GM) Kenny Solomon of South Africa in round four at the 2022 Africa Individual Chess championship in Lagos Nigeria. Solomon, ranked sixth, is one of the strongest players in the competition with international Fide ratings of 2356 compared to Mulenga’s 2171. Despite being rated 24th on the starting rank, Mulenga forced a precious draw with the white pieces to claim half a point that took his points tally to 2.5 and 13th on the standings. As Mulenga was drawing, Candidate Master (CM) Timothy Kabwe set the ball rolling for the men’s team by defeating Nigeria’s Alijoba Olan to move to sixth position on three…...



