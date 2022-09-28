ZAMBIA national team striker Fashion Sakala says the team is determined to bring back the happy days for the passionate Chipolopolo fans who have been starved of good results by the team. Speaking after Chipolopolo’s second international friendly game against Mali was cancelled in the 19th minute due to heavy rains, Sakala said the team would give Zambians the results they deserve to bring back exciting time. Sakala who features for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, urged fans not to give up on the Chipolopolo but rather continue to support the team. “We know Zambians love the sport and we are going to work hard to give the results they deserve and make sure that we start winning games and bring…...



