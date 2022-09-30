SPORTS minister Elvis Nkandu says the government is aware that most sports infrastructure in the country are in dilapidation. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Nkandu said the government attaches great importance to the rehabilitation of sports infrastructure as it plays a big role in producing positive results and the development of sports in general. He said the New Dawn government believes proper investment in infrastructure and good planning play a critical role in the attainment of results. “We are aware of the state of sports infrastructure which is in dilapidation across the country. We shall have to look at the way forward in terms of trying to rehabilitate most of the infrastructure that is in bad condition. Without proper infrastructure,…...



