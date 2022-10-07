NKANA chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu says the FAZ Disciplinary Committee sanctions on the club for violent conduct during a league match against Nchanga Rangers is too harsh. FAZ on Wednesday ruled that Nkana was guilty in their conduct after midfielder Diamond Chikwekwe and goalkeeping coach Mike Poto physically confronted referee Audrick Nkole at the end of the match. The two were protesting against Nchanga Rangers’ equalizing goal that came after added time had elapsed, and Nkole had allowed play to continue. Team captain Chikwekwe was handed a four-match ban while Poto who punched Nkole in the stomach was given a six month ban and the club fined K100,000 for misconduct. But speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mutafu said the…...



