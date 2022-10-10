SPORTS minister Elvis Nkandu has appealed to the private sector to partner with government to help provide basic standard sports infrastructure in communities across the country. Speaking during the Launch of the Lusaka junior football league by the Zambia Sports Development Association yesterday, Nkandu said it is important for the private sector to join hands with the government in the rehabilitation of sports infrastructure. Nkandu said sports infrastructure plays a very important role in the development of sports. “I wish to appeal to the private sector to partner with the government to help provide basic standard sports infrastructure in the communities across the country. Sports infrastructure plays a very important role in the development of sports. Currently, the available infrastructure…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.