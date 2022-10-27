UNDER-23 national team coach Oswald Mutapa has roped in five members of the triumphant 2022 COSAFA U-20 team into his team ahead of the return leg of the 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Heroes Stadium. And Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa has urged the team to sacrifice a little and deliver a positive result in front of home fans. Mutapa’s side hosts Sierra Leone on October 29 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tied at 1-1 from the first leg played in Monrovia on October 22. The players called include Zesco United forward Songa Chipokya, Red Arrows defender Happy Nsiku, Shamuel Academy midfielder and U-20 captain Dominic Kanda, Green Eagles’ Emmanuel Mukosha and Kafue Celtic defender Mathews…...



