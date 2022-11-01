FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says FAZ will give the under-23 a comprehensive preparatory programme for the next round of AFCON qualifiers with some friendly matches that will help them warm up. Zambia will face Egypt in the final round of the TotalEnergies Morocco U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers slated for March 2023. Osward Mutapa’s side beat Sierra Leone 2-1 over two legs to set up a third-round qualifier date with Egypt who edged Eswatini 1-0 in Alexandria in the second leg match following a goalless first leg played at Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba. Zambia will need to beat Egypt to be part of the seven teams that will join hosts Morocco at the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.